Former Otago allrounder Sam Wells appointed New Zealand's selection manager

He replaces Gavin Larsen, who had stepped down in March after almost eight years in the role

Former Otago allrounder Sam Wells has been appointed New Zealand's selection manager, taking over from Gavin Larsen ahead of the start of the upcoming domestic season. Wells, who has also been a selector for Otago, will be working alongside head coach Gary Stead, who is also New Zealand's chief selector.

Wells, 39, played 61 first-class and 43 List-A games for Otago, and two first-class matches for New Zealand A, in a career that had started in 2007-08, and ended in 2016-17. He was even called up to the Test squad in January 2012, though he didn't get the chance to make his international debut.

"Sam's playing and selecting experience, combined with his communication and legal skills presented a compelling case," NZC GM High Performance Bryan Stronach said. "He's well-versed in running robust processes, where a variety of information and opinions are brought to the table to be considered - and that's ultimately the role of the national selection manager.

"While Gary will ultimately make the final decisions as the chief selector, we want Sam preparing him with as much intel as possible, and then challenging his thinking and decisions."

Larsen, in whose place Wells will be working as selection manager, had stepped down from the post this March, after almost eight years in charge.

Wells' role with the senior New Zealand side will be full-time in the summer, but with reduced hours in the winter, with him officially starting on October 16. After his playing career ended, Wells was a selector for Otago A, before taking over as convenor of selectors for Otago during the 2022-23 domestic season - all this while continuing to practice law in Dunedin.