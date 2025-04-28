Kelly and Carter to lead New Zealand A in Bangladesh

Kelly will lead the one-day side which will be play three 50-over matches before handing over to Carter for the two four-day games.

Kelly, Mariu and Abbas all made their debuts against Pakistan in the series which finished earlier this month. Allrounder Abbas was particularly eye-catching with the fastest ODI fifty on debut from 24 balls. Kelly and Mariu were the two leading run-scorers in the Plunket Shield

Carter, 32, impressed on New Zealand A's last visit to the subcontinent, in India during 2022, averaging 60.40 and scoring two centuries, including a career-best 197

Wicketkeeper Mitch Hay, who made an unbeaten 99 against Pakistan in Hamilton, is part of the squad alongside allrounder Josh Clarkson.

The pace attack also features players with international experience in Zak Foulkes and Ben Lister. Legspinner Adi Ashok, who was in the squad against Pakistan having previously played in 2023, has also been included.

"For several players it will be their first time experiencing subcontinent conditions, which will be a great challenge and opportunity to further their skillsets," Bob Carter, who will coach the side, said.

The one-day games take place on May 5, 7 and 10 in Sylhet followed by the first four-game from May 14-17 at the same venue before the second takes place in Dhaka from May 21-24.