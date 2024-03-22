Nimesh Kataria joins ECB as new Chief Financial Officer

Nimesh Kataria, a former finance executive at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), has joined the ECB as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Kataria will sit on the ECB board when he joins in April, and comes in as a replacement for Scott Smith, who is leaving after eight years in the role.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Nimesh to the ECB at an important time for our sport. His proven track record in financial management and strategic insight will be invaluable as we seek to grow cricket and become the most inclusive sport, whilst ensuring we put the game on a financially sustainable footing."

Kataria said: "I am proud to be joining the ECB and hope to be able to play a part in growing cricket and helping even more people to fall in love with the sport. I've been a cricket fan my whole life, and while there are real challenges for the whole game in England and Wales to navigate, I'm excited by the opportunity we have to become the most inclusive sport and secure the future of cricket for future generations to play, watch and enjoy."

Gould paid tribute to Smith as he prepares to vacate his role: "In his eight years Scott has played a major part in helping to contribute to significant change - including but not limited to a significant increase in our turnover, the creation of The Hundred and record funding distributions to the cricket network.