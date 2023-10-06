Steven Mullaney relinquishes Notts captaincy

Steven Mullaney has announced his decision to step down as club captain of Nottinghamshire after six years in the role.

Mullaney, 36, was in charge when Notts won promotion to Division One last year, and oversaw a sixth place finish on their return to the top tier - although his returns with the bat this season were limited to 485 runs from 12 matches, with one half-century.

"I'm honoured, proud and privileged to have had this opportunity," he said. "My main aim in the job was to make a difference - and while the big goal was to win Division One, and we weren't quite able to do that, I'm proud of the foundations we've been able to put down for us to challenge in the next few years.

"As captain, I wanted to have an influence on the culture at the club, and the way we went about things. It took us a couple of years, and we had to have some tough conversations along the way, but I really think we got somewhere.

"I've put my heart and soul into this job, but I think it's time for someone else to enjoy the ride. Whoever that is, they'll have my complete support."

Mullaney took over as captain of Nottinghamshire's Championship and One-Day Cup teams after the retirement of Chris Read in 2017, before picking up responsibility for the T20 side following Dan Christian's departure. His involvement with Trent Rockets in the Hundred curtailed Mullaney's time as 50-over captain, with the job going to Haseeb Hameed - a likely candidate for the red-ball leadership - in 2022.

The veteran allrounder, who joined Nottinghamshire in 2010, still has a year left on his most-recent contract with the club and can expect to be a sounding board for whoever succeeds him.

"Firstly I'd like to say a huge well done to Steve on his six years as captain," Peter Moores, Nottinghamshire's head coach, said. "He took over at a time when we needed to rebuild, having lost several senior players the year before, and when we needed to find a new direction as a group.

"He led us superbly through that period, and made sure the players never lost sight of their goals by staying consistent with the messages he got across to them.

"Our results in red-ball cricket in recent years, and our retaining of first-division status this summer, are testament to the improvements he helped to bring about. The squad is definitely in a better place now than when he took over, which is ultimately the goal of any captain.