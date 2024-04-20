Azam Khan out of NZ T20I series after tearing calf muscle
The wicketkeeper-batter has been advised rest for ten days
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand after picking up a grade one tear in his right calf muscle. After radiology reports confirmed the injury, Azam was advised rest for ten days.
A statement from the PCB said that Azam will now leave the Pakistan squad and report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, where he will "commence his rehabilitation process under the supervision of the PCB medical panel". The statement added that the problem was first noticed when Azam was training ahead of the first T20I on Thursday, which was washed out after just two balls.
Azam has so far played eight T20Is, the last of which also came against New Zealand this January. But, despite a big reputation as a hitter, Azam has tallied just 29 runs across seven innings with a highest score of 10. In the latest PSL, for example, although Azam got just 226 runs in ten innings for Islamabad United, they came at a high strike rate of 171. United won the tournament.
That reputation, plus a good showing at the last edition of the CPL - where he scored 224 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 155.55 for champions Guyana Amazon Warriors - have put him in contention for a spot in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in June in the Caribbean and the USA. Pakistan have recently brought back Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, two players with CPL pedigree who were out of the picture but have come back into the mix.
After the series against New Zealand concludes on April 27, Pakistan are scheduled to play another seven matches in the lead-up to the World Cup, three in Ireland and four in England.