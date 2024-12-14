Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim go back to international retirement
The two players had come out of international retirement to play the T20 World Cup in 2024
To all fans & supporters:— Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) December 13, 2024
After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.
Your unwavering…
Announcement of my retirement from international cricket . pic.twitter.com/CsPfOTGY6O— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 14, 2024