Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim go back to international retirement

The two players had come out of international retirement to play the T20 World Cup in 2024

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim celebrate a wicket, Providence, April 7, 2017

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim first unretired and have now re-retired pretty much together  •  AFP/Getty Images

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, who had both reversed their decisions to retire from international cricket to play the T20 World Cup earlier this year, have re-retired between yesterday and today. Imad said "this chapter comes to an end" on Friday, followed by Amir making public his "difficult decision" on Saturday.
Both Imad and Amir were picked in the Pakistan side for the T20 World Cup, that was played in the USA and the Caribbean in June, and their last appearances for Pakistan were in the same game, a group-stage fixture against Ireland in Lauderhill on June 16.
Pakistan failed to make it out of the group stage at the tournament, which was won by India, but both Imad and Amir performed decently. Amir was Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker, along with Haris Rauf, with seven wickets from four bowling innings, and had an economy rate of 4.50. Imad didn't do much with the bat - 19 runs at a strike rate of 65.51 - but picked up three wickets and had an economy rate of 4.00.
Both bowling allrounder Imad and quick bowler Amir are in demand in the franchise T20 (and T10) circuits. Most recently, they were in action at the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, where Imad's Morrisville Samp Army were the losing finalists, while Amir's New York Strikers failed to make the playoffs.
