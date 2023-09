Injured Rauf and Naseem doubtful for remainder of Asia Cup

Both the quick bowlers picked up injuries during the Super Four clash against India over Sunday and Monday. Rauf felt " a little discomfort in his right flank " on Sunday, which prevented him from taking the field on Monday, while Naseem went off in the 49th over of India's innings on the reserve day with an injury to his bowling shoulder. Neither walked out to bat during Pakistan's chase, which ended on 128, giving India a 228-run win.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the decision to not send them out to bat was made as a precautionary measure, with Pakistan mindful of the value of two of their three premier fast bowlers so close to the ODI World Cup. As such, they are likely to err on the side of caution when it comes to taking a call on their game time even as they wait for official scan results to arrive.