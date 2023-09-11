Injured Rauf and Naseem doubtful for remainder of Asia Cup
Pakistan are understood to be calling up reserve bowlers in case Rauf and Naseem are not available for the rest of the tournament
Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah's participation in the rest of the Asia Cup has been thrown in doubt. ESPNcricinfo understands that both the players are almost certain to miss Pakistan's next game, against Sri Lanka on Thursday, and their participation in the final - should Pakistan get there - is also unsure. Pakistan are also understood to be calling up reserve bowlers to prepare for that eventuality.
Both the quick bowlers picked up injuries during the Super Four clash against India over Sunday and Monday. Rauf felt "a little discomfort in his right flank" on Sunday, which prevented him from taking the field on Monday, while Naseem went off in the 49th over of India's innings on the reserve day with an injury to his bowling shoulder. Neither walked out to bat during Pakistan's chase, which ended on 128, giving India a 228-run win.
ESPNcricinfo understands that the decision to not send them out to bat was made as a precautionary measure, with Pakistan mindful of the value of two of their three premier fast bowlers so close to the ODI World Cup. As such, they are likely to err on the side of caution when it comes to taking a call on their game time even as they wait for official scan results to arrive.
It caps a poor two days for Pakistan, during which all three fast bowlers went off the field nursing injuries of some form or other. They found themselves outplayed in all departments right from the outset, with India amassing 356 for 2 in their 50 overs across two days. Pakistan were never in the hunt in their chase, losing regular wickets in seaming conditions and collapsing either side of a lengthy rain break for 128.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000