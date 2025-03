Wagner to retire from NZ domestic cricket after final round of Plunket Shield

Wagner, who was born in and grew up in Pretoria, decided to pursue cricket elsewhere after missing out on selection at different levels in South Africa. Wagner initially mulled moving to England, but ended up moving to New Zealand in 2008. Four years later, he became eligible to play for New Zealand in international cricket and went onto become one of their greatest fast bowlers - and one of the best exponents of the old ball across the world - along with Trent Boult and Tim Southee. He was a vital part of the New Zealand team that won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title in 2021