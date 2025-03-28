Wagner to retire from NZ domestic cricket after final round of Plunket Shield

Neil Wagner , 39, will end his domestic career in New Zealand after playing for Northern Districts (ND) in the final round of the four-day Plunket Shield, which will begin on March 29. Wagner will have a fairytale finish if he can win the game and secure the Plunket title for ND.

Heading into the final round, his team ND are currently on top of the table with 89 points from seven games. Wellington (82) and Canterbury (80) are the other two teams in the running for the title.

Wagner, though, will continue to remain active as a player in county cricket in England.

Wellington seamer Ian McPeake , meanwhile, will retire from all professional cricket after their final-round Plunket Shield game against Canterbury at the Basin Reserve.

In a twist of fate, Wagner's final game in New Zealand will come against his former team Otago in Dunedin. Wagner had played his maiden first-class match in New Zealand for Otago vs ND back in 2008 at the same venue.

Since 2005-06, Wagner has 560 first-class wickets in 133 games in New Zealand at an average of 27.03. No other bowler has more first-class wickets than Wagner in New Zealand during this period. In the Plunket Shield, only Stephen Book (492), Ewen Chatfield (370) and David O'Sullivan (368) have bagged more wickets than Wagner (365).

Wagner, who was born in and grew up in Pretoria, decided to pursue cricket elsewhere after missing out on selection at different levels in South Africa. Wagner initially mulled moving to England, but ended up moving to New Zealand in 2008. Four years later, he became eligible to play for New Zealand in international cricket and went onto become one of their greatest fast bowlers - and one of the best exponents of the old ball across the world - along with Trent Boult and Tim Southee. He was a vital part of the New Zealand team that won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title in 2021

Wagner's domestic retirement in New Zealand comes just over a year after he had ended his international career . At the domestic level, Wagner represented ND and Otago across 17 years.

Like Wagner, McPeake has a chance to retire with the Plunket title. McPeake has played 55 first-class games so far, picking up 152 wickets at an average of 29.86. McPeake also played 50 white-ball games for Wellington.

"It's been an incredible honour to represent Wellington," McPeake said. "For a long time, I just wanted to get one game, so to have had the privilege to play for so many years and be a part of many incredible matches is something I'll cherish forever.