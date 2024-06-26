Matches (13)
News

Rashid Khan penalised for throwing bat

The incident took place in the final over of Afghanistan's innings in their Super Eight game against Bangladesh

ESPNcricinfo staff
26-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Soumya Sarkar, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Super Eight, Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Kingstown, June 24, 2024

Rashid Khan was crucial with bat and ball in Afghanistan's historic victory against Bangladesh  •  ICC/Getty Images

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been reprimanded by the ICC for a level 1 breach of the code of conduct during his team's Super Eight match against Bangladesh in Kingstown on July 24.
The incident for which Rashid was penalised took place in the 20th over of Afghanistan's innings. Rashid had hit the ball into the offside and wanted the second run to retain strike but was sent back by his team-mate Karim Janat. An irate Rashid had to turnaround mid-pitch and he threw his bat in Janat's direction before he did so.
As a result, one demerit point has been added to Rashid's disciplinary record; it was his first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of a reprimand and a maximum penalty of a 50% fine of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Rashid went on to score 19 off 10 balls and take 4 for 23 in the match, leading Afghanistan to an eight-run victory against Bangladesh on the DLS method to secure their first semi-final appearance at a T20 World Cup. They take on South Africa in Trinidad on June 26 for a place in the final.
