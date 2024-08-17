Rich Pyrah returns to Yorkshire as women's coach after 2021 sacking

Pyrah, who was men's batting coach before he was dismissed, was last year found guilty of using "racist and discriminatory language" when referring to whistleblower Azeem Rafiq's sister by the Cricket Discipline Commission. He was handed a two-week ban from coaching and was fined £2,5000.

He was previously one of the 16 members of staff sacked after signing a letter to the Yorkshire board that accused Rafiq of waging a "one-man mission to bring down the club" when he made allegations of an institutionally racist culture in late 2021. The club and Pyrah reached a settlement the following year after Yorkshire accepted his sacking had been "procedurally unfair"

Yorkshire confirmed the news in a club statement on Friday which made no reference to his sacking. "We're delighted Richard has agreed to become the head coach of our women's team and we are very pleased to welcome him back to Yorkshire," Colin Graves, the club's chairman, said.

"After a thorough and robust process, Richard stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates. Through the whole process it was clear Richard is the right person to lead Yorkshire into the club's new chapter and take our women's professional team to the highest level.

"Richard is a proven developer, has an excellent reputation, and a winning mentality as a player and as a coach. We believe that Richard will be the perfect fit for the next stage of our new and exciting journey."

Yorkshire will play in Tier 2 of the ECB's revamped domestic structure next year, alongside Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Middlesex, Sussex and Worcestershire. They will then become a Tier 1 county from 2026 onwards.