Pant puts in guest appearance at India training session

Rishabh Pant made a brief appearance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during India's training session on the eve of the third and final T20I against Afghanistan.

Sporting a black t-shirt and shorts, Pant appeared chirpy (from a distance, where we were perched), cracked jokes, fooled around with Virat Kohli, which included a lot of shirt tugging and loud laughter. He then went to chat with some the other players, like Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube, before chatting with Rohit Sharma for a bit.

Pant also shadow-practiced with a bat, but - crucially - still didn't look like he was 100% comfortable walking. He seemed to hobble a bit.

Rishabh Pant joined the Indian team practice session for a bit in Bengaluru ahead of the third #INDvAFG T20I. He chatted with Virat Kohli and the others, also shadow-practicing a few shots before heading off. pic.twitter.com/0uFOtwjIW5 — Ashish Pant (@ashishpant43) January 16, 2024

Pant, 26, has been at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, continuing his rehab from the car accident just over a year ago, in which he tore all three key ligaments in his right knee. Pant has since gone three successful reconstructive surgeries to the ligaments, and has posted videos of his training on social media from time to time.