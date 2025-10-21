Pant to lead India A in prelude to Test series vs South Africa

Rishabh Pant 's return to competitive cricket following a foot injury will begin with him captaining India A in the two four-day fixtures against South Africa A in Bengaluru starting October 30.

Pant has received a 'return to play' clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence following two stages of rehab for the fractured foot that he suffered during the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester in July. Pant's India A selection means he will not be playing for Delhi in the second round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy from October 25 as earlier envisaged.

India A vs South Africa A fixtures 1st four-dayer - Oct 30 to Nov 2

2nd four-dayer - Nov 6 to Nov 9

Both matches in Bengaluru

Pant and vice-captain B Sai Sudharsan are set to feature in both the matches, while the likes of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna ad Mohammed Siraj will feature in only the second four-day fixture, to be played from November 6. It's likely that all of them will make the cut for India's Test squad for the South Africa series, which starts on November 14 in Kolkata.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has had to balance out the squads to ensure there's also a bit of continuity with those featuring for their respective state teams in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

This is possibly why Rajat Patidar (captaining Madhya Pradesh), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran (captaining Bengal) and Akash Deep, among others, are part of the squad for just one of the two matches. Meanwhile, the likes of N Jagadeesan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey have been rewarded for their domestic form.

KL Rahul is among a host of internationals who will come in for the second game • AFP/Getty Images

If the selectors are convinced with his form and fitness, Pant is likely to make his Test comeback at the first India vs South Africa Test.

India squad for first four-day match Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vice-capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed.