Following a century in the Dominica Test, India captain Rohit Sharma is back in the top ten of the ICC's Test batting rankings. Rohit, who made 103 in India's massive innings win over West Indies , is now the the highest ranked Indian on the table, having pushed his team-mate Rishabh Pant down a place into 11th. Pant has not played any cricket in 2023, as he is still recovering from the injuries sustained in a serious car accident on December 30.