Perera, Lahiru flatten Namibia for 56 to make it two out of two for Sri Lanka
Each of Namibia's top eight batters fell for single-digit scores, after Supun Waduge hit an unbeaten 56
Sri Lanka 133 (Waduge 56*, van Vuuren 4-23, de Villiers 3-19) beat Namibia 56 (Blignaut 18*, Perera 3-3, Lahiru 3-19) by 77 runs
A collective effort by Sri Lanka's bowlers flattened Namibia for 56 in a chase of 134 in Kimberley. Left-arm spinner Vishwa Lahiru and medium-pacer Ruvishan Perera took three each as all of Namibia's top eight batters fell for single-digit scores.
After being put in, Sri Lanka got off to a slow start, losing Pulindu Perera for 3 in the seventh over. Fast bowler Zacheo Van Vuuren then caused a slide, taking the next four wickets to fall, and reducing Sri Lanka to 71 for 5 within the 20th over. But Sri Lanka's No. 3 Supun Waduge then led the resistance, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 79, although he did not get much support at the other end. Johannes de Villiers took three lower-order wickets as Sri Lanka crumbled to 133 all out.
In return, Namibia's chase never took off. They could barely make any progress as the Sri Lanka bowlers not only struck regularly but also kept them from scoring runs. Namibia lost eight wickets for 25 runs within the 20th over. A rebuild was attempted by Peter-Daniel Blignaut and Hanro Badenhorst, who put up an 18-run partnership, but Perera ended that in the 26th over. Lahiru took the last wicket, as Namibia's innings came to an end in 27 overs.