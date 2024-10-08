Sam Curran 'a bit gutted' to be overlooked as Stokes' Test replacement

Sam Curran says he was a "bit gutted" to be overlooked for a Test recall in the wake of Ben Stokes' hamstring injury this summer, but hopes that a central role on England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean will restate his credentials across formats.

Despite being named Player of the Final and Tournament during England's T20 World Cup triumph in Australia two years ago, Curran's international career is at something of a crossroads at the age of 26 - both because he has lacked the role clarity in white-ball cricket that has been a feature of his success on the franchise circuit, but also because he senses he doesn't quite "fit the mould" of what England are looking for now that Brendon McCullum has taken over as head coach in all formats.

Curran struggled to make an impact in England's disappointing T20 title defence in the Caribbean earlier this year, taking three wickets at 38.33 while batting for a total of 11 balls in five matches, and he hasn't featured in the ODI format since December 2023, having been a fall-guy for England's doomed World Cup campaign earlier that winter.

In red-ball cricket, meanwhile, Curran's most Test appearance came against India in August 2021 , meaning he hasn't featured in any of the 30 matches to date of McCullum's England tenure. This is despite his uncanny knack of contributing to winning causes, with 16 victories in his 24 caps to date, including seven in a row from the start of his breakthrough summer, as a 20-year-old, also against India in 2018.

Partly that is a consequence of Stokes' status as England's senior allrounder. But Curran also suspects that his physical limitations are not helping his cause. Though his left-arm line is a point of difference, his 5ft9in medium-pacers do not chime with the zeitgeist, as shown when Leicestershire's 20-year-old left-armer, Josh Hull (6ft7in and high-80s pace) was called up for a surprise Test debut at Curran's home ground, the Kia Oval, last month.

"The way the teams are being set up now, guys are getting picked for certain skills and a bit out of the unknown," Curran told talkSPORT. "As a county player, it's an interesting one, because you've got to hope that you fit that mould right now. And if you don't, you've just got to crack on and win games for your franchise and your counties, and just hope that that call comes.

"There's actually nothing you can do about it. If you fit what they're looking for, you're great. But if you don't, it actually might not be an ability thing."

That sense that Curran's face doesn't currently fit was exacerbated by his omission for the recent Test series against Sri Lanka. When Stokes tore his hamstring during the Hundred in early August - an injury that has also kept him out of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Multan - Curran allowed himself to believe his chance for a Test recall had arrived.

Curran got the better of Kohli, among others, during his breakthrough Test summer in 2018 • Philip Brown/Getty Images

"I'll be totally honest, when Stokesy got injured, I did probably think that was my way back into the Test team," he said. "A couple of weeks back, I had a meeting with Keysy [Rob Key, director of cricket] just to get a bit of understanding of where the group is, and how I see myself getting back into the Test side.

"Being a young player who experienced Test cricket so young, I feel like I had an advantage to know what it's about, to know what winning a Test match is, and the grind and the grit and attitude that you need … so I was a little bit gutted. Selection is selection, but I thought that was my way back into the side at the minute.

"They've got their own structure at the minute, and they're picking the guys that fit that environment, and there's a big thing going on at the minute about extra pace and stuff like that. And I guess for 12 months' time, and the Ashes, these are the guys they want, so you can't question it until the plan comes to an end."

For the time being, however, England's eight-match tour of the Caribbean offers Curran an opportunity to take centre stage - not least because the timing of the tour, between the end of the Pakistan Test series and the start of the subsequent tour of New Zealand, may give him the chance to bat up the order in the absence of several multi-format stars.

"At the Oval Invincibles and Surrey, and a couple of the franchise teams, I feel like my role has been pretty nailed on, whereas with England, there's been myself, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone … Woakesy [Chris Woakes] as well, all these allrounders at 6, 7, 8 and 9, and it can be confusing.

"Sometimes you take the new ball, and then [the selectors] go to four seamers, and you're the one to lose out, so it's a frustrating role. My strongest role in most teams is batting in the top six and bowling, but I love playing all sorts of roles.