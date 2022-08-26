Sanjeev Gupta withdraws conflict-of-interest complaints to 'safeguard health and life'

Sends email saying as much to Supreme Court, BCCI top brass and members of the media

Sanjeev Gupta has taken on several big names in Indian cricket in recent years • Getty Images

Sanjeev Gupta, the former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member, who has filed conflict-of-interest petitions against several high-profile people in Indian cricket, has requested BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran to withdraw all his complaints with immediate effect.

Gupta sent an email to Saran on August 21, and copied the same to the Supreme Court of India, several former Chief Justices of India, the BCCI top brass including its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, and members of the media.

In the email, seen by ESPNcricinfo, Gupta said he was "compelled" to withdraw all his conflict allegations to "safeguard my health and life" after experiencing an "ugly incidence" on August 20, which "deteriorated my health issues drastically."