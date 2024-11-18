Sharmin Akhter, Jahanara Alam back in Bangladesh ODI squad

Sharmin had missed the T20 World Cup earlier this year and had last played international cricket during the ODI series at home against India in July 2023. The 28-year-old has played 35 ODIs and 16 T20Is since she made her international debut in 2011. As for Jahanara, she is among the three Bangladesh players who have played at least 50 women's ODIs. Jahanara has picked up 48 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 30.39.

Middle-order batter Taj made her international debut in the Women's T20 World Cup in October, while left-arm spinner Sanjida has played 18 WT20Is.

This is Bangladesh's first ODI series since the Australia series in April this year. From that squad, the selectors have excluded Farzana Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Disha Biswas and Nishita Akter.

Bangladesh have won three out of six ODIs against Ireland. They won the last bilateral series between the two sides, back in 2016. This time, they will play the three ODIs in Dhaka on November 27 and 30 and December 2. They will also play three T20Is in Sylhet on December 5, 7 and 9.

This is Bangladesh's first international series since the Women's T20 World Cup held in UAE in October.

Bangladesh ODI squad