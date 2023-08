Gill rises to fifth in ODI batter rankings

India opener Shubman Gill has reached a career-high fifth place in the ICC men's player rankings, following his exploits in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies. Gill, who scored 126 runs from three matches including a match-winning 85 in the series decider , rose to 743 rating points and is now within touching distance of the fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745) and third-placed Fakhar Zaman (755). Pakistan's Babar Azam, with 886 rating points, is still well ahead at No.1 on the ODI list.