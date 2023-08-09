Gill rises to fifth in ODI batter rankings
Kuldeep climbs four spots to occupy 10th place on the bowlers' list
India opener Shubman Gill has reached a career-high fifth place in the ICC men's player rankings, following his exploits in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies. Gill, who scored 126 runs from three matches including a match-winning 85 in the series decider, rose to 743 rating points and is now within touching distance of the fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745) and third-placed Fakhar Zaman (755). Pakistan's Babar Azam, with 886 rating points, is still well ahead at No.1 on the ODI list.
Also making significant gains in the ODI rankings was Gill's opening partner Ishan Kishan, who jumped nine places to 36th. Kishan scored fifties in all three matches, to end with 184 runs and the Player-of-the-Series award.
Among the bowlers, wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Shardul Thakur made the biggest impressions. With seven wickets from three matches, including figures of 4 for 6 in the first ODI, Kuldeep climbed four places to occupy the 10th spot in the bowler rankings. Thakur, who was the leading wicket-taker in the series with eight scalps, rose to No. 30 on the list.
While West Indies didn't have a lot going for them in the ODIs, several of their players have made jumps in the T20I rankings. Nicholas Pooran (14th) and Rovman Powell (32nd) were the biggest movers on the batting list, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (13th) and spinner Akeal Hosein (14th) made strides among the bowlers.
India's Tilak Varma, who made his international debut in the ongoing T20I series, entered the batting rankings at No.46, following scores of 39, 51 and 49* from his first three matches.
