Sikandar Raza joins Northamptonshire for Vitality Blast campaign

Sikandar Raza will be making his maiden appearances in the Vitality Blast this summer

Sikandar Raza , Zimbabwe's captain and premier allrounder, has agreed to join Northamptonshire for the 2024 Vitality Blast.

Raza, 37, is currently ranked as the fifth-best allrounder in T20I cricket, and recently became the first player in the format's history to score five consecutive half-centuries. He has been nominated as the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Raza has made more than 200 T20 appearances in his professional career, including appearances in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and Lanka Premier League. This, however, will be his first appearance in England's T20 competition.

"I'm delighted to be coming to Northamptonshire." Raza said. "This will be a different challenge for me but I've loved playing cricket in England in the past. It's always been a wish to play in the Vitality Blast so I'm looking forward to fulfilling that."

John Sadler, Northamptonshire's head coach, said: "We're delighted with the signing of Sikandar for the Blast. He's a very experienced, high performer on a global scale. He's a three-dimensional cricketer who always has an impact in every game he plays, we know he's also a fierce competitor which will be fantastic for us."

Raza will join the squad ahead of the tournament and is available for all 14 matches of the group stage.

"I would like to entertain the fans and put a smile on their face with as many wins as possible," he said.

"Our first task is to secure a quarter-final spot and then take that momentum and belief into the latter stages and hopefully lift the trophy.