Two-match ban ends Sikandar Raza's involvement in T20I series

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza
will miss the second and third T20Is against Ireland after picking up a two-match ban following a code-of-conduct breach in the first match of the series
on Thursday.
Raza, who was Player of the Match for his all-round display (65, and 3 for 28) in a one-wicket win in Harare, was involved in an altercation with two Ireland players during the 14th over of Zimbabwe's chase. The incident followed a tight single off the bowling of Josh Little
, which involved Raza having to run around the bowler in his follow-through.
Raza had a heated exchange with Little and Curtis Campher
, "charging towards" the duo - according to a Zimbabwe Cricket press release - while "pointing his bat and breaking away from the umpire who had tried to calm the situation".
Raza received two demerit points for the offence, which took his total to four in the last 24 months, leading to his two-match ban. He was also fined 50% of his match fee. Campher and Little picked up one demerit point each, their first in the last 24 months, and were fined 15% of their match fees.
Sean Williams
will stand in as Zimbabwe captain for the remaining two matches of the T20I series, on Saturday
and Sunday.