Six sixes in an over: still special after all these years

The way batters monster totals in T20, you would think hitting six sixes in an over would be routine. It's not

This is the second post on a new blog, Free Hit, that features random thoughts, observations and reflections from ESPNcricinfo's writers.

Quite likely you did not see the feat live, though the ACC Premier Cup is broadcast live on YouTube. By now you must have come across clips, though, in the same way as watching Sir Garry Sobers do it for the first time on YouTube, the experience is unsatisfying. We're thoroughly spoilt by modern broadcasts.

Airee thumps one over square leg into the neighbouring ground, halfway to the 30-yard circle there. Sobers lashed his final one in a similar direction, also out of the ground, and in the words of the commentator, on the way to Swansea.

And yet, only three times. Despite all the specialised power-hitting training, the muscle-building, the expanding bats and contracting boundaries. The plot twist, of course, is that T20s have also shown us that 36 is not the maximum that can be scored off one over, merely the neatest maximum: six legal balls, six sixes. Somehow the most T20 learning ever is that even 36 has been surpassed six times: kids, don't think 36, think beyond.