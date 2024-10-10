Bhanuka Rajapaksa back in Sri Lanka's T20I squad to face West Indies

Middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the three-match series against West Indies, but former captain Dasun Shanaka was left out. With Shanaka out, 22-year-old seam-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who made his debut against India, keeps his spot.

There was also no room for left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka . Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera failed to make the squad as well, but that is on account of an injury, which has kept him out of competitive cricket since July.

Elsewhere, the squad is fairly predictable. Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay makes it into the squad proper this time, after impressing as Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement during the ODI series against India. Hasaranga himself is back as well.

Dinesh Chandimal , who was named in the squad against India, but has not played a match in this format since 2022, retains his place, helped perhaps by his good performances in the Test format.

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa, 32, hasn't played for Sri Lanka since January 2023, and doesn't come in with a lot of form, having been only a middling performer for St Lucia Kings at the recently-concluded CPL. But he has been picked on past performances, as Sri Lanka seek hitters who can close out innings - a long-term problem for them.

Madushanka's omission, meanwhile, is down to his having been too expensive in this format. After 15 matches, his economy rate is 9.75 - too high for a bowler who takes a wicket a match on average. But Sri Lanka have alternatives. Slingers Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, left-armer Binura Fernando, and right-arm seamer Asitha Fernando make up the frontline pace contingent.

On the spin-bowling front, Sri Lanka have Hasaranga, Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to choose from, with overs potentially to come from Kamindu Mendis as well. Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva has not made this squad.

The T20Is start on Sunday, and all three of them will be played in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad against West Indies