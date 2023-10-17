Matches (25)
World Cup 2023 (2)
SMA TROPHY (18)
IRE v SCO (W) (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Nepal Tri-Nation (1)
News

Ashutosh Sharma breaks Yuvraj's record for fastest fifty by an Indian

Ashutosh now holds the record for the second-fastest fifty in T20 cricket

ESPNcricinfo staff
17-Oct-2023 • 9 hrs ago
Ashutosh Sharma struck one four and eight sixes during his record-breaking knock&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma struck one four and eight sixes during his record-breaking knock  •  Ashutosh Sharma

Railways' middle-order batter Ashutosh Sharma has broken Yuvraj Singh's record of the fastest fifty by an Indian. Ashutosh hammered his fifty off just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in a Group C clash in Ranchi. Yuvraj had held the record for the last 16 years, having struck a fifty off 12 balls against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
Ashutosh took the crease at the score of 131 for 4 with just five overs to go. He then went on to smash 53 off 12 studded with eight sixes and just one four, which came through the covers. Ashutosh fell the next ball after reaching his record-breaking half-century and walked back with a stunning strike rate of 441.66. As many as four of his sixes sailed over the covers and long-off region, two went over long-on and two more cleared the leg-side boundary behind square. Railways amassed 115 runs in just the last five overs to finish on a commanding 246 for 5, and Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 119 in reply, losing by 127 runs.
Ashutosh, 25, was playing his second T20 for Railways and 10th overall. He had made his T20 debut way back in 2018 for Madhya Pradesh and last played the format in 2019. He has featured in just one 50-over game, for MP also in 2019, and is yet to make his first-class debut.
Yuvraj had held the record for the fastest fifty in T20 cricket overall also for 16 years before it was broken just last month by Dipendra Singh Airee from Nepal against Mongolia in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Yuvraj's innings in Durban is also best remembered for his hitting six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.
Ashutosh SharmaRailwaysIndiaRailways vs ArunachalSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback
 