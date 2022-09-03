Sourav Ganguly pulls out of Legends League opener
The BCCI president will be at Eden Gardens to watch the game but said he was too busy to play
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will not play the one-off exhibition match on September 16 that will act as a curtain raiser to the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). In a letter to the league, Ganguly expressed his inability to play citing "professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration".
"It's [Legends League Cricket] a wonderful idea of bringing retired cricketers back on the cricket field and engaging with fans across generations," Ganguly said in a statement from LLC. "However, due to my professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration, I will not be able to take part in this game. I am sure the fans are eagerly looking forward to this league and there will be large crowds at the stadium. The league is bringing together the stalwarts of the game and I am sure there will be exciting cricket on display.
Ganguly said he would be at Eden Gardens to watch the game between Indian Maharajas and the World Giants, led by England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. The match will also commemorate 75 years of India's independence and the proceeds from the game will be donated to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation, which supports the education of female children.
The Indian Maharajas team includes former players like Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel among others. The Giants have former South Africa stars Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes, Dale Steyn and Herschelle Gibbs in their ranks, Sanath Jayasuriya and Muthiah Muralidaran from Sri Lanka, and Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson from Australia.
The final of the second season of LLC is scheduled for October 8. The tournament comprises four teams led by Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Pathan and Harbhajan.