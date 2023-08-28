South Africa ready to shake off the rust and stack up for ODI World Cup

They haven't been in action since April, and have rested some players for the Australia T20Is, but Shamsi backs them to hit the ground running

A colder-than-normal winter in South Africa was accompanied by a quieter-than-normal cricket schedule which saw both the national men's and women's side out of action for several months. This week, with spring on the horizon, they're back.

The women, who have not played since reaching the T20 World Cup final in February , are in Pakistan for their first tour to that country while the men, who have been on a break since early April, take on Australia at home.

It's the start of an important period for both sides: a rebuilding phase for the women, who have lost senior players to retirement and a rebirth for the men's team, after they finished last summer on a high under new support staff and now stack up for the ODI World Cup. In the months they've been inactive as national teams, some of their players have plied their trade in leagues around the world while others have balanced between taking a break and attending training camps and now, they say they're ready to begin again.

Even though South Africa's international stocks are no longer as high as they once were - the men are ranked fifth in T20Is and sixth in ODIs - with ICC events every year, they have their eyes on at least one of the big prizes. And this time, they believe they are building the depth required for major tournament success and will start by testing that against the team who have historically pushed all their buttons: Australia.

South Africa are resting key personnel from the curtain-raising T20Is. None of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen or Wayne Parnell will play in the three-match series, with Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira and Matthew Breetzke in line for debuts. Given that those three have already made their names on the T20 franchise circuit, Tabraiz Shamsi was bullish when asked if they were going into the next series as second best.

"Why would the South African cricket team be underdogs against anybody?" Shamsi replied. "Look at the quality in our change room, look at the quality of players we have and even though we've rested a few senior players, the guys who have come in are not weak links. Absolutely not. No matter who the opposition is, no matter how good they are, we respect them but we are not underdogs against any team in the world."

Assuming South Africa are going in undercooked is not entirely incorrect, especially against the backdrop of what their opposition have been doing. While South Africa were out of action, Australia (albeit not all the members of the T20I squad) were involved in one of the most intense English summers in recent memory. They competed in the World Test Championship final, and beat India, and then retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw. While Shamsi would never discount the advantage of regular, competitive cricket, he pointed out that it does not always mean better preparation.

"There're pros and cons as we can see with the Australians, who have been playing a lot of cricket," he said. "They've got a number of guys with injury concerns where we don't necessarily have that sort of problem."

Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc and, most recently, Glenn Maxwell will all miss the T20Is with varying degrees of injuries while South Africa boast a fully fit and firing group that has been "put through our paces", as Shamsi put it.

"We've been working very hard," he said. "Honestly, these dark circles under the eyes, they are not natural. We are well prepared."

Though it was hard to tell through a Zoom screen (yes, that's still a thing), Shamsi did not look particularly tired, but cut a lean figure as a testament to the training he has been doing. He has also had some recent game time in the Lanka Premier League, where he finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in conditions which he hopes could mirror those at the World Cup in India.

Tabraiz Shamsi made a splash in the Lanka Premier League with his left-arm wristspin • SLC

"It was really nice to go to Sri Lanka and play a little bit in the subcontinent," he said. "In terms of being game-ready, it definitely helps that I have played quite a lot of games in the last month."

What that means for his role in the national side remains to be seen. Though Shamsi had established himself as the premier spinner in the white-ball side throughout 2021 and 2022, he lost ground to Keshav Maharaj more recently, But Maharaj ruptured his Achilles in March and was expected to be out for the rest of the year. He has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and has been included in the squad along with Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin. It is expected that only two of the three will make it to the World Cup, though Shamsi does not have any certainty on it just yet.

"I'm not too sure," he said. "We are going to see what happens with the make-up of the squad. But I just want to say, it's a massive effort that Keshav has put in with his recovery. It normally takes about eight or nine months to recover from something like that. So that's a huge credit to him and the medical staff that has helped him to recover. We are looking forward to having him back on the park and doing the magic that he does."

A call on whether Maharaj plays in the second and third T20I will be taken later this week, with the ODI series a priority. Though the T20Is are clearly experimental at this stage, Shamsi still described playing in them as a "responsibility" and said the results matter. "We don't want to think too far ahead and look at the World Cup because we have eight international games ahead of that. I'm sure people won't be happy if we lose eight games in a row," he joked.

Especially not against Australia.