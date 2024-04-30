Nortje returns in Markram-led South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman have also earned call-ups and are set to earn their first T20I caps

Anrich Nortje will make an international comeback after a nine-month absence at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Nortje, who has been in action at the IPL, has been named in South Africa's 15-player squad that will be led by Aiden Markram. Opening batter Ryan Rickelton and seamer Ottniel Baartman - both standout performers at this year's SA20 - have also earned call-ups and are set to earn their first T20I caps.

Rickelton was the leading run-scorer in the SA20 and the second-highest run-scorer at the recently completed CSA T20 Challenge and will likely partner Quinton de Kock at the top of the order. The T20 World Cup is likely to be de Kock's last international appearance after he retired from ODI cricket last year. Baartman was the leading bowling at the SA20 until he was leapfrogged in the wicket-charts by his Sunrisers Eastern Cape team-mate Marco Jansen.

South Africa have opted for four frontline seamers in Nortje, Baartman, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, with Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger as traveling reserves, and three spinners. Left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin are both part of the squad, along with wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi. That left room for only one allrounder: Jansen, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder both missing out.

Their batting will include a strong middle order of Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs and no batters among the reserves. Faf du Plessis, who was in line for an international comeback, has not been named while Rassie van der Dussen and Matthew Breetzke - the leading run-scorer in the CSA T20 Challenge and third-highest in the SA20 - have both been overlooked.

Van der Dussen and Breetkze will, however, travel with a second-string South African side to play West Indies in three T20Is that precede the World Cup, though that squad could change based on player availability from the IPL. That squad includes uncapped legspinner Nqaba Peter, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the CSA T20 Challenge.

The other absentees from South Africa's last T20 World Cup squad, in 2022, are former captain Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi

South Africa T20I squad for series against West Indies: Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen