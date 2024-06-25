Spinner Hamza Tahir threatens legal action after Scotland retirement

Hamza Tahir played against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in 2021, but missed out on the 2024 tournament • Getty Images

Cricket Scotland is braced for another bout of legal action from an aggrieved former player after Hamza Tahir , the 28-year-old left-arm spinner, announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. In his retirement statement, Tahir declared that a fellow South Asian player had told him that, to succeed in the Scotland set-up, "you have to perform twice as well".

Tahir, 28, claimed 63 wickets in 48 matches for Scotland, including a best of 5 for 38 against Oman in 2019. However, he was omitted from the squad for the recent T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean, having been cut from Cricket Scotland's list of contracted players in March.

In his statement, Tahir declared that "enough is enough", as he listed the grievances that had brought him to his decision, including a solitary appearance at a major international event, against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in 2021, and an allegation that a senior coach "used the P word several times" during a national tour in 2020.

"This is only a snippet of the obstacles put in place of players of colour," Hamza said. "In major tournaments such as World Cups I've always felt l've been held back and not allowed to go and showcase to the world what I can do, and make a name for myself on the world stage."

Tahir's comments come amid a period of intense turmoil for Cricket Scotland, a body which was found to be institutionally racist two years ago, after complaints by two other former players, Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, prompted an independent review. The entire board resigned on the eve of the publication of the "Changing the Boundaries" report in July 2022, which listed 448 examples of racism and discrimination, of which just five have progressed to disciplinary procedures.

In recent weeks, Cricket Scotland has been embroiled in a row with a further former player, John Blain, who claims he was "exonerated" of allegations of racist behaviour after receiving a letter from the former interim CEO, Peter Fitzboydon, in January, but subsequently accused the board of attempting to "rewrite history" in its reappraisal of that position.

In a statement, Cricket Scotland reiterated its "utmost sympathy for anyone who has experienced discrimination whilst involved in our sport", and thanked Tahir for being a "tremendous servant to the Scotland men's national team".

Trudy Lindblade, Cricket Scotland CEO, added: "I sympathise with those who harbour a feeling of injustice, and we will continue to engage respectfully throughout the mediation process.

"The only viable route to common ground is through independent mediation in order to achieve reconciliation. Only then can we speak openly and work together to provide an inclusive sport that we can all be proud of.