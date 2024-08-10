Stump Mic podcast - Back to the 90s: Revisiting Sri Lanka vs India

It's been quite a month for Sri Lankan cricket. The women's team beat India to win their first-ever Asia Cup title, while their men's team, after being whitewashed 3-0 in T20Is by India, won the ODIs 2-0. What does all of this mean for Sri Lankan cricket? How high will Pathum Nissanka's star rise? How did Rohit Sharma find a way to score all those runs? And does Gautam Gambhir need to worry about his ODI squad? Andrew Fidel Fernando joins Kaustubh Kumar to look back at Sri Lanka's month.