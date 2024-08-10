Matches (7)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
Canada T20 (1)
Feature

Stump Mic podcast - Back to the 90s: Revisiting Sri Lanka vs India

Andrew Fidel Fernando joins Kaustubh Kumar look back at Sri Lanka vs India moments

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sri Lanka interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya and captain Charith Asalanka had a first bilateral ODI series win against India in 27 years to celebrate, Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI, Colombo, August 7, 2024

Sri Lanka men won their first bilateral ODI series against India in 27 years  •  Associated Press

It's been quite a month for Sri Lankan cricket. The women's team beat India to win their first-ever Asia Cup title, while their men's team, after being whitewashed 3-0 in T20Is by India, won the ODIs 2-0. What does all of this mean for Sri Lankan cricket? How high will Pathum Nissanka's star rise? How did Rohit Sharma find a way to score all those runs? And does Gautam Gambhir need to worry about his ODI squad? Andrew Fidel Fernando joins Kaustubh Kumar to look back at Sri Lanka's month.
Sri Lanka

