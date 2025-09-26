Matches (15)
Feature

Switch Hit: Ashes optimism department

Alan Gardner is joined by Matt Roller and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss Will Jacks' inclusion and Harry Brook's promotion, as well white-ball squads for New Zealand

Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum will oversee white-ball series against South Africa, Headingley, September 1, 2025

Harry Brook has been named Test vice-captain  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

After completing their season with a 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland, England named their squads for tours of New Zealand and Australia. On this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner hears from Matt Roller and Vish Ehantharajah about the inclusion of Will Jacks and Harry Brook's promotion to vice-captain. Also up for discussion: Zak Crawley's T20I call-up and Championship glory for Notts.
