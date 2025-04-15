Matches (6)
Feature

Switch Hit: Cap'n Brook, Sir Jimmy

Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah get together to chat about the start of the county season

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Apr-2025 • 19 hrs ago
Harry Brook poses at his unveiling as England white-ball captain, Headingley, April 9, 2025

Harry Brook poses at his unveiling as England white-ball captain  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

The County Championship is back in swing, England Men have confirmed Harry Brook as their new white-ball captain, and Charlotte Edwards will take charge of England Women. On this week's podcast, Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah got together to discuss the latest news, including Surrey's slow start to their title defence and the continuing trials and tribulations of Zak Crawley.
