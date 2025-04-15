Switch Hit: Cap'n Brook, Sir Jimmy
Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah get together to chat about the start of the county season
The County Championship is back in swing, England Men have confirmed Harry Brook as their new white-ball captain, and Charlotte Edwards will take charge of England Women. On this week's podcast, Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah got together to discuss the latest news, including Surrey's slow start to their title defence and the continuing trials and tribulations of Zak Crawley.