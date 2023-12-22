Switch Hit: Salt and peppered
The sixes rained and Phil Salt reigned, but England still lost 3-2 in their Caribbean T20I encounter. Alan, Miller and Matt got together for the series debrief
England finished their tour of the West Indies on a bum note as they lost the T20I series decider in Trinidad by four wickets, having already been beaten on the ODI leg. In the final pod of the year, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to sift through the pointers ahead of the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA. Topics up for discussion include Phil Salt's evolution as an T20I opener, the continued rise of Rehan Ahmed and whether West Indies can be contenders on their own patch in six months' time. Merry Christmas!