A memorable turnaround in Ranchi brought India victory and an unassailable lead in the series, leaving England to rue another one that got away. In this week's episode of Switch, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to reflect on where it went wrong for Ben Stokes' tourists. Was it a failure of Bazball, or a failure to Bazball? Do England need to refine the method that has brought them so much success? And what selection questions will they be pondering in the week leading up to the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala?