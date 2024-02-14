Matches (12)
Switch Hit: Time for a brief spin-terlude

England went back to Abu Dhabi between the second and third Tests - and nearly lost Rehan Ahmed at border control. The pod sat down to discuss

ESPNcricinfo staff
13-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
England are set to return to action in Rajkot&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Gareth Copley / Getty

After a break in Abu Dhabi, England have returned to India ahead of the third Test - although not with another visa hitch. Ben Stokes hopes to have Rehan Ahmed available for selection in Rajkot but could the situation have been avoided? Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah discuss this and more on the latest episode of Switch Hit. Will Mark Wood come into the XI as part of a shift in tactics? Can England cope without senior spinner Jack Leach? And how should we view Stokes' greatness on the eve of his 100th Test?
