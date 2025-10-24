Switch Hit: Rainy, phoney, baloney
England beat NZ in a rain-affected T20I series, but all the talk remains about the upcoming Ashes. Andrew McGlashan joins Alan Gardner and Andrew Miller with the latest from down under
England clinched their T20I series against New Zealand 1-0 after another washout in Auckland, with attention now turning to the ODIs - and the Ashes campaign beyond. On this week's pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew McGlashan to discuss the development of Harry Brook's T20 side as well as the latest news from Australia, including an update on Pat Cummins' fitness and Marnus Labuschagne pushing for a Test return.