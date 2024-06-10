Matches (14)
Switch Hit: Deja vu all over again?

As England stare down the barrel of another failed World Cup defence, Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Matt Roller in Trinidad to assess their prospects

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Jun-2024 • 23 mins ago
Chris Jordan wears a frustrated look, Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024, Bridgetown, June 8, 2024

England's World Cup defence has started badly  •  Getty Images

After a heavy defeat to Australia in Barbados, coupled with Scotland breezing past Oman in Antigua, England's latest World Cup defence is threatening to go awry. They need big wins from their remaining two games to get their net run rate back in shape, and even that may not be enough. On Switch Hit, Alan Gardner is joined by Matt Roller, fresh off the plane in Trinidad, to examine the state of play for Jos Buttler's side. What's gone wrong so far and can they put it right? And would Scotland going through in their place be such a bad thing? With upsets aplenty this expanded T20 World Cup is already looking like one to remember. Although perhaps not for England fans...
