The dust has barely settled on the ODI World Cup but already the calendar moves on, with England heading to the Caribbean for three ODIs and five T20Is. On the latest episode of Switch Hit, ,Alan Gardner/b> was joined by Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to look at the significance of the West Indies tour and who will be hoping to impress. England contracts, IPL retentions and the country schedule were also among the topics up for discussion.