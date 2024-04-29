Conway named in Williamson-led New Zealand T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand name experienced 15-man squad with only Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra set to play in their first T20 World Cup

The squad also features veterans Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry are the only members of the squad who have not appeared in a T20 World Cup previously.

Conway had been recently ruled out of the IPL , as he was yet to recover from the thumb injury he had suffered in February. Williamson, meanwhile, returns to lead the side after missing New Zealand's last two T20I series - the home series against Australia in February because of the birth of his third child and the Pakistan tour because of IPL duties.

Fast bowler Adam Milne was ruled out after a recent ankle surgery saw him miss the tour of Pakistan. Kyle Jamieson is also unavailable as he continues his long recovery from another stress fracture in his lower back.

Allen has recovered from the back injury that kept him out of the tour of Pakistan. Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi are the only players who went on that tour who have made New Zealand's squad.

New Zealand squad for 2024 T20 World Cup • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

New Zealand coach Gary Stead believes New Zealand have all bases covered.

"We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we've selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions," Stead said.

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration.

"Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia."