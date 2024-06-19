Tanzim fined 15% of match fee for altercation with Paudel

The incident took place during the third over of the Nepal innings in their game against Bangladesh on June 16

Tanzim Hasan Sakib accepted the sanction, and so there was no need for a formal hearing • Getty Images

The incident took place just after the end of the third over of Nepal's innings, when Tanzim, after bowling a delivery, "walked towards Nepal batter Rohit Paudel in an aggressive manner and made inappropriate physical contact", according to an ICC release.

There were a few words exchanged between the two players followed by plenty of hand gesturing, with the on-field umpire Sam Nogajski having to separate the two. The umpires were also seen having a word with Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after the incident.

Tanzim was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match".

In addition, one demerit point was added to Tanzim's disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and the player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Tanzim accepted the sanction, which was proposed by match referee Richie Richardson. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Paudel had downplayed the incident after the game. "There's nothing between us. Just he came and he told me to hit. And I said, go and bowl. Nothing else," he said.