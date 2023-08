Vlaeminck ruled out of second successive WBBL following shoulder surgery

Having been on the comeback trail, thanks in part to working with the Australian Ballet to strengthen her feet , she will now miss another WBBL campaign with Melbourne Renegades, having not played a game for them since returning to Renegades in 2022 after spending the previous two seasons with Hobart Hurricanes. Since making her WBBL debut in 2018, Vlaeminck has played just 33 matches and will have missed three seasons entirely through injury by the end of this year.