Adam Zampa gets Mohammad Rizwan to waste a review
In the second ODI in Adelaide, with Australia nine down, Pakistan appealed for a catch off Adam Zampa's bat. The appeal was turned down, and Zampa told Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan: "You guys appeal for everything." Rizwan asked him if he should review this decision and Zampa replied: "You should take it." Pakistan did, and Snicko showed a big gap between bat and pad (plus, it was a wide). Moral of the story: don't play poker with Zampa. But Rizwan had the last laugh as Zampa was bowled in the next over and Pakistan went on to win the match by nine wickets.