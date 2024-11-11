Matches (9)
The Buzz

Adam Zampa gets Mohammad Rizwan to waste a review

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
In the second ODI in Adelaide, with Australia nine down, Pakistan appealed for a catch off Adam Zampa's bat. The appeal was turned down, and Zampa told Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan: "You guys appeal for everything." Rizwan asked him if he should review this decision and Zampa replied: "You should take it." Pakistan did, and Snicko showed a big gap between bat and pad (plus, it was a wide). Moral of the story: don't play poker with Zampa. But Rizwan had the last laugh as Zampa was bowled in the next over and Pakistan went on to win the match by nine wickets.

