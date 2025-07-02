Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: England cricketers choose

With the Wimbledon on, England's cricketers were asked to make their choice between Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion at SW19 and who beat Sinner in a riveting French Open final last month.

The choice was overwhelmingly in favour of Alcaraz, the two-time Wimbledon champion. Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Shoaib Bashir, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue all picked him over Sinner, who was chosen fast bowlers Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton.

The 2025 Wimbledon kicked off in London on June 30, with Alcaraz surviving a five-set scare against the 38-year-old Fabio Fognini. He will play Oliver Tarvet in the second round. Meanwhile, Sinner beat Luca Nardi in straight sets in his first round match and is set to meet Aleksandar Vukic in the second round.

England are currently hosting India for a five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. They beat the visitors by five wickets in the first Test at Headingley . The second Test starts today, July 2, at Edgbaston.

