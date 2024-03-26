Cricketers play Holi in the IPL

In what has now become an annual IPL tradition, all the franchises hosted Holi parties to give their players a chance to let their hair down. And no one went harder at it than Rohit Sharma, who took the chance to revisit a favourite kiddie pastime - the mud slide.

KKR decided to use the opportunity to haze captain Shreyas Iyer who was slathered and iced by his team-mates.

The biggest rivalry since the Ashes made its way to Mumbai where Suart Broad and Steve Smith faced off with supersoakers and pichkaris. The jury's out on who won but Smith certainly seemed to have enjoyed it more.