Gulbadin Naib needs acting lessons?

Australian players react to the video of Gulbadin Naib clutching his hamstring and falling to the ground during Afghanistan's Super Eight match against Bangladesh during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Naib's apparent bout of cramp came under scrutiny because of its timing - when Bangladesh had just fallen behind the DLS par score. Rain was imminent so any delay in the game would have favoured Afghanistan, who indeed went on to win the match and qualify for their first World Cup semi-final.