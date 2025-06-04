'Heartbreak corner no more' for Virat Kohli in the RCB dressing room

Kohli tried to gather his thoughts about the title win, but it was yet to hit him fully. "Very difficult to explain. I think I'm going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bangalore tomorrow and celebrate it with the city and the fans who stood with us through thick and thin. I'm just relieved." He also spent a moment appreciating his team-mates: "Full bunch of match-winners. People stepping up at different stages, putting their hand up to get the job done for the team and just have that hunger and the quiet confidence in them. They just come and do the job.