'Heartbreak corner no more' for Virat Kohli in the RCB dressing room
There's a new IPL champion in town. After 18 years of pain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli have finally won the trophy.
After the trophy presentation, Kohli soaked in the win, walking into the RCB dressing room arm in arm with his former team-mate AB de Villiers. "That's the heartbreak corner - no more," exclaimed Kohli.
Pointing at captain Rajat Patidar, Kohli said: "What a turnaround. Injury replacement to IPL-winning captain," and then tossed one of his bats to Patidar.
Kohli tried to gather his thoughts about the title win, but it was yet to hit him fully. "Very difficult to explain. I think I'm going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bangalore tomorrow and celebrate it with the city and the fans who stood with us through thick and thin. I'm just relieved." He also spent a moment appreciating his team-mates: "Full bunch of match-winners. People stepping up at different stages, putting their hand up to get the job done for the team and just have that hunger and the quiet confidence in them. They just come and do the job.
He gestured towards Mayank Agarwal, who replaced the injured Devdutt Padikkal in the squad. "This guy, local [Bengaluru] lad, replaced Dev, another local boy - you could see they wear that badge with pride of RCB. That thing can never go away from a Bangalore boy"
Agarwal chimed in, to tell Kohli what he means to the franchise and the city. "You playing for Bangalore for 18 years - I can tell you one thing: you're as much of a Bangalore boy as anybody else. I'm sure you have an idea, but in tomorrow and the coming days, you'll really experience the love the city has for you."
And here's the moment when RCB won the IPL and Kohli fell to his knees on the ground.
The mantra has also changed.