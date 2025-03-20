How good is Mohammed Siraj's reaction time?
Catches win matches, so it's always fun to see how quickly players can react to a travelling ball.
Gujarat Titans players Ishant Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Siraj and Shahrukh Khan take the catching challenge. Ishant fares well, Siraj is even faster with his reactions, but what about Sudarshan and Shahrukh?
Poor Shahrukh even got a second try, but struggled to hold on to the balls. "Why aren't my hands helping me," he exclaimed at the end of it. But he was a sporting loser, holding no grudges against Titans presenter Tanvi Shah's victory over him.
Siraj was impressive with his sharp and incisive bowling in Titans' warm-up session as well, beating the bat, hurrying the batters. This will be his first season for the franchise. In 14 matches for RCB in the 2024 IPL, he took 15 wickets at an economy of 9.18 and a strike rate of 21.6.
Gujarat Titans finished last season in eighth place with five wins and seven losses, a big dip from the previous two seasons in which they topped the table. They won the title in 2022, their maiden season, and were runners-up in 2023, losing the final to Chennai Super Kings. Shubman Gill, who replaced Hardik Pandya as captain last season, will continue leading the team in IPL 2025. In the pre-season press conference, Gill talked about the lessons he learned as captain in their challenging 2024 IPL, the importance of winning away games, and the advantage of playing in the world's largest stadium.