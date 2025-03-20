How good is Mohammed Siraj's reaction time?

Catches win matches, so it's always fun to see how quickly players can react to a travelling ball.

Poor Shahrukh even got a second try, but struggled to hold on to the balls. "Why aren't my hands helping me," he exclaimed at the end of it. But he was a sporting loser, holding no grudges against Titans presenter Tanvi Shah's victory over him.

Siraj was impressive with his sharp and incisive bowling in Titans' warm-up session as well, beating the bat, hurrying the batters. This will be his first season for the franchise. In 14 matches for RCB in the 2024 IPL, he took 15 wickets at an economy of 9.18 and a strike rate of 21.6.