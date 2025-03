How good is Mohammed Siraj's reaction time?

Gujarat Titans finished last season in eighth place with five wins and seven losses, a big dip from the previous two seasons in which they topped the table. They won the title in 2022, their maiden season, and were runners-up in 2023, losing the final to Chennai Super Kings. Shubman Gill , who replaced Hardik Pandya as captain last season, will continue leading the team in IPL 2025 . In the pre-season press conference, Gill talked about the lessons he learned as captain in their challenging 2024 IPL, the importance of winning away games, and the advantage of playing in the world's largest stadium.