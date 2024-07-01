India's celebrations after 2024 T20 World Cup win
It has been a long wait for India to win an ICC tournament - their last win came at the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then they have played in eight global semi-finals and six finals, finally lifting the trophy in Barbados in 2024.
What a feeling for Rishbah Pant, who was out of the game for over a year after being in a car crash at the start of 2023.
Back in the dressing room, the players could take a few moments to really let the victory soak in.