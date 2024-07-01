Matches (13)
IND v SA [W] (1)
LPL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
T20 World Cup (1)
The Buzz

India's celebrations after 2024 T20 World Cup win

ESPNcricinfo staff
01-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
It has been a long wait for India to win an ICC tournament - their last win came at the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then they have played in eight global semi-finals and six finals, finally lifting the trophy in Barbados in 2024.
What a feeling for Rishbah Pant, who was out of the game for over a year after being in a car crash at the start of 2023.
Back in the dressing room, the players could take a few moments to really let the victory soak in.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback