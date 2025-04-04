Is Rinku Singh's favourite movie a Shah Rukh Khan flick?
We always enjoy the chance to get to know players better. In this interview Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh talks about some of his favourites.
He starts with the toughest bowler he has faced: Jasprit Bumrah, who he says is tough to read. In four IPL innings, Rinku has scored 10 runs off Bumrah. His cricketing role model hasn't changed over the years: Suresh Raina.
He's also asked what question he'd like to ask his KKR team-mates Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Rinku says he wants to know why Narine doesn't smile in celebration after taking a wicket, and from Russell, he'd like to learn the secret to hitting big sixes. His favourite food is a classic - chicken tikka masala - although he throws in a trendier item in avocado toast. Rinku also discusses his motorbike collection, the European holiday on his wishlist, and his favourite movie - which is not a Shah Rukh Khan film - although he quickly adds that his favourite actor has always been SRK. Nice save, Rinku.
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently fifth on the points table of IPL 2025 with two wins from four games. Their most recent one was an 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. Rinku scored 32 not out off 17 balls with four fours and six in the game.
The win obviously delighted Shah Rukh, team owner, who sent a message to the dressing room, appreciating the players' efforts in handing SRH the biggest ever defeat.