Is Sam Konstas impressed by Lord's? And does Josh like 'Hazlegod'?

So what were his first impressions?

"The change rooms are really small, to be honest, and they do a very good lunch," said Konstas. "I'm very grateful to be at such an iconic ground."

Does Lord's feel different compared to when see through the television screen? Konstas indicated he was looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of the ground. "It looks like there's a lot of seats here and it's going to be a sell-out for all days, so can't wait to witness that." Konstas also said it was "surreal" to looking at the honours board at Lord's and seeing his team-mate Steven Smith's name on the list of century makers. "Hopefully, I can add one to that if I play."

Meanwhile, what do Josh Hazlewood 's Australian team-mates think of his nickname: Hazlegod?

Mitchell Starc hopes the name will stick, if only because Hazlewood doesn't care for it. Although, Nathan Lyon claims otherwise: "Hazlegod - he actually referred to it himself as it the other day, which totally took me by surprise. Off the back of the IPL and him winning it, I think he's running with it."

Hazlewood did say he wishes for it to "run out of steam pretty quickly". "It's flattering, obviously, to hear it around the grounds in India, but I don't think it will take off in Australia."