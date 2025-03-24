Ishan Kishan 'shows them' what he can do

Kishan didn't have a great 2024 IPL and has been out of the India team since November 2023, even losing his BCCI central contract in that period, for seemingly not giving priority to domestic cricket. He was released by Mumbai Indians, and SRH picked him up for Rs 11.25 crore in the 2025 auction.

After his century - which contributed to SRH recording the second-highest innings total in the IPL - Kishan talked about how he's been preparing for the season, what he's been focusing on and what he's left by the wayside.

"Lots and lots of talks are there in the world. You don't have to focus on that, because that doesn't really matter. Just keep enjoying, believing in yourself. You know how you are, you know you are the best and you just go and show them what you can do."

Not surprisingly, SRH players got to enjoy some cake after kicking off the season with an impactful win.