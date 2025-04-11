Nicholas Pooran's chilli challenge

As if the Indian summer isn't relentless enough, the Lucknow Super Giants team (LSG) team management found another way of bringing the heat on its players, spicing up an intra-team football game by having the losers eat chillies.

We also get a sneak-peek into the LSG team room in their hotel in Lucknow - there's table tennis, a pool table, fusball, a gaming area, the gym, chess, other board games for the players to enjoy. Breetzke says his favourite area is the TT table, where he's beaten Arshin Kulkarni several times and won money off of him.